Scottish Gossip: Brendan Rodgers, Alex McLeish, Celtic, Aberdeen, Dundee, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton, who sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino last night, are poised to test Brendan Rodgers' desire to stay at Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic's Old Firm match-winners Odsonne Edouard and Scott Bain will need to wait to find out if their Ibrox heroics will land them permanent deals. (Daily Record)

On-loan goalkeeper Scott Bain, who made his Celtic debut in Sunday's derby win, is wanted on a permanent deal by the champions, while Hearts and Hibs are also keen on the 26-year-old. (Sun)

Could Scott Bain stay on at Celtic beyond the end of his loan deal?

Celtic hero Odsonne Edouard, 20, has described Sunday's winner against Rangers as the best moment of his career to date. (Daily Mail)

"The captaincy is a big deal for me," says Scotland manager Alex McLeish, who believes 20-year-old Kieran Tierney of Celtic has what it takes to lead the national side. (Times, subscription required)

"This is what I wanted, to get in the squad and stay in it," says Aberdeen's Kenny McLean as the midfielder targets more Scotland caps. (Press & Journal)

Scotland's new goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods has warned Craig Gordon he won't get any special treatment despite both men working together at Celtic.(Sun)

Former Dundee United and Falkirk manager Peter Houston will assist Scotland U21 coach Scot Gemmill now that Peter Grant has moved up to join Alex McLeish's staff. (Sun, print edition)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright insists the onus is on Dundee to explain themselves after a touchline rammy involving home manager Neil McCann at Dens Park on Saturday. (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Neil McCann is likely to face SFA action after he appeared to strike St Johnstone's Zander Clark following Saturday's post-match scuffle. (Evening Telegraph)

Tunisia defender Bilel Mohsni is back in Scotland after leaving Rangers in 2015

Dundee United manager Csaba Laszlo has vowed to tame former Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni, who has agreed a deal at Tannadice until the end of the season. (Sun)

Marvin Bartley, who made his 100th appearance for Hibs in Friday's derby win over Hearts, has revealed he came close to quitting the club after just his second game. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manchester United legend Michael Carrick hails Scotland new boy Scott McTominay as a role model. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray could make his return from hip surgery at a new ATP Challenger event to be hosted in Glasgow next month. (Scotsman)

Scotland flanker John Hardie will depart Edinburgh at the end of his troubled season at the club after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Richard Cockerill. (Herald)