Ahly secure landmark 40th Egyptian league triumph

Ahly coach Hossam El Badry has called for his side to build on their 40th league title

Cairo giants and multiple African champions Al Ahly have secured their 40th Egyptian league title.

Hossam El Badry's team were confirmed as winners on Monday when a 0-0 draw between Al Masry and Entag El Harby gave them an unassailable lead.

"We played an extraordinary season and that makes me very happy, as we won the title with six weeks to spare," El Badry told the club's website.

Ahly had put themselves on the verge of the crown by beating Enppi on Sunday.

"This season was not easy, we faced many tough times, we missed many players this season from injuries but at the end, we are the champions," he added.

"I want to thank my players and the technical staff for all their efforts this season, we all fought so that we won the title."

The coach issued a rallying call for his squad to move on to their next targets for 2018.

"Our main objective now is to win the Egyptian Cup and the African Champions League, after we lost the final last year."

Al Ahly were beaten in the final of the continental competition by Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca.

There is still a long way to go for them in this year's competition.

They will travel to Gabon to play the second leg of their last-32 tie with Mounana this weekend.