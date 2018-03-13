Derry City: 'I was worried sick' says Kenny Shiels

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels led Kilmarnock to the Scottish League Cup in 2012

Kenny Shiels says he felt pressure to ensure Derry City delivered a winning performance on their return to the Brandywell after a 16-month absence.

The Candystripes marked their return to the redeveloped stadium with a 5-0 win over Limerick on Monday night.

"I have to say I was worried sick because of the stress I put myself under," admitted Derry boss Shiels.

"It was for the people of the city and there was pressure on us to provide some satisfaction for them."

There were several poignant moments in memory of two former Derry City players, including captain Ryan McBride who died suddenly in March 2017, and all-time scorer Mark Farren who passed away two years ago aged 33.

Republic of Ireland manager and Derry native Martin O'Neill was present to officially open the Mark Farren Stand.

It was Derry's first game at their newly built stadium since last playing at home in November 2016.

Shiels said: "I was really in a bad place over the weekend and coming into this game there was more pressure on top of me because I'm the manager of the team".

"It was a little bit selfish of me but I felt 'what if we don't perform for the people who have been away from their home and haven't been able to get to watch their favourite team play?

"So I'm really pleased for the people of the city and I'm sure they got something back from it.

"That's where my happiness is to help them get back to the normality of going home, having their dinner and coming out to watch their team play."

Shiels added that on-loan player Ronan Hale, who bagged a hat-trick, will "go down in the annals of Derry City history in the first game back at the Brandywell".