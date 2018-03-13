Sunderland defender Michael Ledger joins Norwegian club

From the section

Michael Ledger played four EFL Trophy games for Sunderland's Under-21 side last season

Sunderland centre-back Michael Ledger has signed for Norwegian club Notodden FK after being recalled from a season-long loan spell at Hartlepool United.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances for Pools after joining them last August, but struggled with injury problems.

He has agreed a permanent deal with Notodden, who were promoted to Norway's second tier last summer.

Ledger previously played 13 top-flight games for Viking Stavanger during a loan spell from April to June 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.