BBC Sport - Southampton were right to sack manager Mauricio Pellegrino, says Francis Benali

Southampton gave manager Mauricio Pellegrino plenty of time to turn things around and were right to sack him with the side one point above the Premier League relegation zone with eight games remaining, says former Saints player Francis Benali.

He tells BBC South Today's Tony Husband that ex- Southampton team mate Mark Hughes would be a good appointment.

Top Stories