Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 16 March

Championship Conference

The New Saints v Bala Town (19:45 GMT): Scott Ruscoe's Saints could effectively secure the title with victory at Park Hall. They are 12 points clear at the top of the table after last weekend, when Bala moved up to second with victory at Bangor City. Saints beat the Lakesiders 3-0 in the two games that were played during phase one and Bala have never beaten the Oswestry-based side in the league.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 17 March

Merthyr Town v St. Neots Town (15:00 GMT)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 17 March

Scarborough Athletic v Colwyn Bay (15:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 18 March

Caldicot Town v Abergavenny Women (14:00 GMT)

Cardiff Met Ladies v Cardiff City FC Women (14:00 GMT)

Port Talbot Town Ladies v Llandudno Ladies (14:00 GMT)

Rhyl Ladies v Caernarfon Town Women (14:00 GMT)

Swansea City Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies (14:00 GMT)