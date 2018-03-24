Welsh Premier League & non-league round up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 23 March

Championship Conference

Bala Town 0-1 Connah's Quay: The New Saints claimed a seventh successive Welsh Premier League title after nearest rivals Bala lost 1-0 to Connah's Quay.

Michael Wilde's goal just after the hour mark also saw Connah's Quay leapfrog Bala into second place.

Saturday, 24 March

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town 0-2 Barry Town United: A goal at the end of each half was enough for Barry Town to pick up all three points on their travels.

Jordan Cotterill gave Barry the lead after 41 minutes before Louis Gerrard put the result beyond doubt with just injury time remaining.

Victory for Carmarthen means Aberystwyth's points cushion above the relegation zone has been reduced to eight points.

Newtown v Llandudno (14:30 GMT): A five-goal thriller at Latham Park was won by the Robins thanks to a second-half turnaround.

Llandudno had led at the break, a Jay Gibbs brace giving the visitors a deserved lead.

However a spirited comeback reaped its reward with 20 minutes remaining when Nick Rushton calmly scored a penalty after Ethan Jones had equalised.

Prestatyn Town v Carmarthen Town (14:30 GMT): Carmarthen Town won the battle of the bottom two 1-0 at Bastion Road to leave Prestatyn five points adrift at the bottom of the Welsh Premier League.

Liam Thomas' second-half goal was enough to give the Old Gold victory, and draw them to within eight points of safety.

How things stand - Welsh Premier League table

Sunday, 25 March

Cardiff Met v Bangor City (14:30 BST): After three entertaining games between these two sides that have all produced at least three goals, they meet for the final time this term at Cyncoed.

The New Saints v Cefn Druids (14:00 BST): The reigning champions are on the verge of a seventh successive title and could win it on Friday night if Bala fail to win. However, they must play on Sunday without star midfielder Alec Mudimu, as he is currently away on international duty with Zimbabwe.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 24 March

Biggleswade Town v Merthyr Town (15:00 GMT)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 24 March

Colwyn Bay v Skelmersdale United (15:00 GMT)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 25 March

Caldicot Town v Port Talbot Town Ladies (14:00 BST)

Swansea City Ladies v Rhyl Ladies (14:00 BST)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's Cup final

Cardiff Met Ladies v Cyncoed Ladies (14:00 BST)