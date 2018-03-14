Jamie Carragher: Suspended Sky pundit faces no charges over spitting incident

Media playback is not supported on this device Carragher sorry for 'awful behaviour'

Jamie Carragher will face no police charges over the spitting incident that saw him suspended from his job as a Sky football pundit for the rest of the season.

Ex-Liverpool and England defender Carragher was filmed spitting from his car at another vehicle after Saturday's Manchester United v Liverpool match.

He has apologised for the incident.

Police say the driver who filmed Carragher spitting at him will attend a driving improvement course.

It is understood police decided not to take the matter further because no complaint had been made against Carragher.

Sky says the 40-year-old will "get the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again".

The broadcaster says the decision was made following an internal review, adding: "Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Following his suspension, Carragher posted on social media to apologise again for a "moment of madness".

What happened?

In the video - filmed after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Old Trafford - Carragher exchanges waves with the other driver before they both wind down their car windows.

The man can then be heard shouting: "Unlucky Jamie, lad. Two-one."

Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool and won 38 England caps, reacts by leaning out of his window and spitting towards the car, hitting the man's daughter, who is sitting in the front passenger seat.

Speaking to the BBC on Monday, Carragher said: "It looks awful and I accept that. It's not something I've done before and not something I'll do again.

"It's a stain on my character and I have to accept that."

After the video was obtained by the Mirror and was widely distributed, police contacted the man who filmed the incident.

Andy Hughes, 42, from North Wales has told the Mirror he has received death threats and felt "under siege" after being identified.

He added he wished he had never filmed the incident - and wants Carragher to keep his job at Sky.

On Wednesday, Carragher posted on social media: "I've made a big mistake and accept full responsibility. I am the only person to blame for this sorry situation, so please leave the family alone."