Rangers: David Bates to have scan on injured ankle, says Graeme Murty

Rangers defender David Bates will undergo a scan on the ankle he injured in Sunday's Old Firm derby defeat.

Manager Graeme Murty says Bates did not break a bone when he was substituted in the first half at Ibrox after tackling Celtic goalscorer Tom Rogic.

"David is going to have a scan on his ankle, he has not broken it," Murty told Rangers TV.

"It's a freak injury. We don't know how long we've lost him for. He is off at the moment with his foot up."

Bates, who had not missed a game in 2018 after establishing himself in Murty's starting line-up, was stretchered off following Celtic's equaliser to make it 1-1.

"It is a freak injury, he steps to the ball and goes to try to make a block and the ball flicks off his shin, which takes it out of Wes' grasp and, as Rogic has a shot, he comes down on David's ankle," said the Rangers boss.

"He has got a very fat ankle and we are very disappointed for him.

"We are taking our time to make sure we get the assessment done properly and get a proper prognosis and a timescale in due course."

Murty added that it was a blow to lose the 21-year-old following Russell Martin's absence, also through injury.

'Never experienced an atmosphere like it'

"It is difficult when you take someone who has been performing well out of the team, but then that is an opportunity for someone else to come in and step forward," he said.

Murty is remaining upbeat despite suffering his first defeat in three games against Celtic and says a lot of his players will have benefited from their first experience of the derby.

"I do have to say I have never experienced an atmosphere like it in my life and I have been at Parkhead, I have played in front of 75,000 at Old Trafford and I was not prepared for the wall of sound which hit me when we scored our first goal," the Rangers boss added.

"I wish it hadn't happened, I wish we had won, but I will be better prepared and able to deal with things like that in the future because of that."