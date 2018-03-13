Scottish League Two: Montrose level with Peterhead at top

Chris Templeman scored twice for Montrose against Annan Athletic

Montrose have drawn level at the top of Scottish League Two after a 2-1 win over Annan Athletic as Peterhead lost at home to Stenhousemuir.

Stenny remain four points behind Stirling Albion despite their 2-1 win after the third-placed side edged out Berwick Rangers 1-0 away.

Elgin City slipped up in fifth, losing 1-0 away to Clyde.

Meanwhile, Cowdenbeath remain 15 points adrift at the bottom after drawing 1-1 away to Edinburgh City.

Former Scotland striker Craig Beattie set up Graham Taylor to fire Edinburgh ahead with 20 minutes remaining.

David Cox's long-range drive levelled with three minutes remaining, but the draw was enough to lift Edinburgh above Berwick, who drop to second bottom on goal difference.

At Balmoor Stadium, leaders Peterhead fell behind when Mark McGuigan finished from Harrison Paton's through ball.

Stenny's lead was extended just after the half-hour mark as McGuigan turned provider for Colin McMenamin to fire home.

League One top scorer Rory McAllister hit a reply with 10 minutes remaining, but the Blue Toon could not find an equaliser.

Two headed goals from Chris Templeman gave Montrose victory over Annan.

The veteran striker struck from Paul Watson's free-kick five minutes from the break and, although Blair Henderson set up Scott Roberts to fire the visitors' equaliser three minutes after the break, Templeman rose again to score with half an hour remaining.

Andy Little's strike from a 41st-minute corner was enough to give Stirling a win over Berwick that continues their push for a promotion play-off place.

Elgin fell four points behind fourth-placed Stenhousemuir after David Goodwillie finished from close range from Chris McStay's 60th-minute free-kick in Cumbernauld.

It was the former Scotland striker's 22nd goal of the season, his 11th in nine games,