Neil Doncaster: SPFL chief joins SFA board as Ian Maxwell steps down

Neil Doncaster has been involved in Scottish football since 2009

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster has joined the board of the Scottish FA.

He replaces Partick Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell on the board.

The SFA is in the process of recruiting a new chief executive following Stewart Regan's departure in early February.

Former Norwich City chief executive Doncaster says he is looking "forward to Scotland's two main footballing bodies working together".

"I am very grateful for the support of the Scottish FA board," he said.

Regan, who has been replaced on an interim basis with Andrew McKinlay, left the SFA while the Scotland manager's position was vacant and Alex McLeish was appointed as Gordon Strachan's replacement later in February, McLeish taking on the manager's job for a second spell.

Maxwell has applied to be Regan's successor and is favourite to become the SFA's new chief executive.

Maxwell finished his playing career at Thistle and took on his first football administration role at Firhill

Doncaster - one of eight SFA board members - became Scottish Premier League chief executive in 2009 and took on the same role with the SPFL after the latter body replaced the SPL and Scottish Football League organisations in 2013.

Maxwell and Alloa Athletic chairman Mike Mulraney had been the two SFA board members elected by the separate Professional Game Board organisation, with Doncaster "elected unopposed" as Maxwell's replacement at Tuesday's PGB meeting.

SFA president Alan McRae commented: "I would like to thank Ian Maxwell for his valuable contributions to the work of our board.

"In particular, the part played by him during the recruitment of our national team manager.

"I am pleased to welcome Neil Doncaster on to our board to replace Ian.

"Neil's experience in the game should be of great benefit to the Scottish FA and I look forward to working with him and the other directors to drive the game in this country forward."