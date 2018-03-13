Jonny Williams: Sunderland midfielder set to miss Wales' China Cup trip

Jonny Williams, capped 18 times by Wales, joined Sunderland on loan in August 2017

Midfielder Jonny Williams is set to miss Wales' two games in the China Cup later this month.

Williams, 24, tore his quadriceps in Sunderland's Championship game against QPR on Saturday.

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman expects Williams to be out for a month, with Wales facing China on 22 March in Nanning.

Wales, under Ryan Giggs, will announce his squad for the China Cup on Thursday, 15 March.

Wales will face either Uruguay or the Czech Republic in their second game of the tournament on 26 March.

Derby County midfielder Joe Ledley is also set to miss the tournament.

Rams manager Gary Rowett expects Ledley to be out for four weeks after he injured his calf in Derby County's Championship game against QPR.