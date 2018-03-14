Mark Hughes: Southampton close to deal with former Stoke manager

Mark Hughes has taken charge of 445 Premier League games across five different managerial jobs

Former Stoke boss Mark Hughes is in talks with Southampton over becoming the Premier League club's next manager, with a deal expected to be completed on Wednesday.

Saints sacked Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday, with the team one point and one place above the relegation zone.

They had won once in 17 games, with eight matches left this season.

Hughes, 54, was sacked by Stoke in January after four and a half years with the club in the relegation zone.

The Welshman has taken charge of 445 Premier League matches for Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke.

He also spent two years as a player at Southampton from 1998 to 2000.

Southampton hope to have their new boss in place before facing Wigan on Sunday for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

They were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle on Saturday and their next league game is away to West Ham United on 31 March.

Whoever is appointed will be the club's fifth permanent manager in the five years since Mauricio Pochettino, now Spurs manager, replaced Nigel Adkins.