BBC Sport - Coleraine battle past a strong Glentoran challenge to reach Irish Cup semi-finals

Bannsiders battle past Glens in Irish Cup quarter-final

  • From the section Irish

Darren McCauley's early goal is enough to give Coleraine victory over an improving Glentoran side in the Irish Cup quarter-final at the Showgrounds.

Glentoran created a series of second-half chances but were denied on several occasions by a man-of-the-match display from Bannsiders keeper Chris Johns.

Coleraine will face Larne in the Irish Cup semi-finals.

Top videos

Video

Bannsiders battle past Glens in Irish Cup quarter-final

  • From the section Irish
Video

Offensively, they're a juggernaut - De Bruyne on Liverpool

Video

Warrington's King splashes down for try of the week

Video

How Saints job interrupted Hughes' Commonwealth Games plans

Video

Take a sneak peek inside the Gold Coast athletes' village

Video

Video

'Tentative' West Brom frustrate Pardew

Video

Highlights: Bayern put six past Dortmund in Klassiker

Video

Doyle delight at flagbearer choice

Video

Video

Pochettino 'very happy' for Spurs fans after Chelsea win

Top Stories