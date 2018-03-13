BBC Sport - Coleraine battle past a strong Glentoran challenge to reach Irish Cup semi-finals
Bannsiders battle past Glens in Irish Cup quarter-final
- From the section Irish
Darren McCauley's early goal is enough to give Coleraine victory over an improving Glentoran side in the Irish Cup quarter-final at the Showgrounds.
Glentoran created a series of second-half chances but were denied on several occasions by a man-of-the-match display from Bannsiders keeper Chris Johns.
Coleraine will face Larne in the Irish Cup semi-finals.