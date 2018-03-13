Larne become the second Championship club to reach this season's Irish Cup semi-finals as they earn a 2-1 comeback win over Ballymena United.

Tony Kane put the Premiership side ahead from a first-half penalty but Ballymena defender Kyle Owens sliced into his own net on 52 minutes before Thomas Stewart headed Larne's winner on 67.

Larne will face Coleraine in the semi-finals.