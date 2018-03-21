Walsall 0-3 Wigan Athletic

League One
Wigan Athletic made light of their weekend FA Cup exit to get their League One automatic promotion campaign firmly into gear with a comfortable victory at Dean Keates' Walsall.

Three goals in nine first-half minutes ruined former Saddlers midfielder Keates' first game in charge back at Bescot.

Michael Jacobs' far-post finish, Jay Fulton's 20-yarder and Chey Dunkley's close-range effort did the job.

Wigan stay third, but are now just two points behind leaders Blackburn, with two games in hand.

Walsall's third successive home defeat keeps them just four points clear of trouble with eight games left.

The Latics made four changes from the side which lost Sunday's quarter-final to Southampton - and their rejigged line-up initially failed to knit, making a slow start.

But, once former Wolves winger Jacobs had tucked away Nick Powell's low cross for the opener on 31 minutes, there was no stopping them.

Four minutes later, Max Power's free kick was only half cleared and recalled midfielder Fulton latched onto the loose ball to drill home a powerful low shot.

And, on 40 minutes, Wigan were gifted a third goal when keeper Liam Roberts spilled Power's cross under pressure and big defender Dunkley pounced to find the net from close range.

Even with Walsall old boy Will Grigg coming off the bench for the Latics after the break, there was no further addition from the visitors' top scorer, with the job already done.

Line-ups

Walsall

  • 13Roberts
  • 6Devlin
  • 23Fitzwater
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3Leahy
  • 7Chambers
  • 4DobsonSubstituted forCuvelierat 70'minutes
  • 11Morris
  • 10Oztumer
  • 25Kouhyar
  • 20Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 1Gillespie
  • 8Cuvelier
  • 16Shaibu
  • 17Flanagan
  • 24Roberts
  • 35Hayles-Docherty
  • 36Candlin

Wigan

  • 1Walton
  • 2Byrne
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Burn
  • 3Elder
  • 6PowerBooked at 81mins
  • 28FultonSubstituted forRobertsat 82'minutes
  • 27Colclough
  • 25Powell
  • 17JacobsSubstituted forColeat 89'minutes
  • 8VaughanSubstituted forGriggat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Perkins
  • 9Grigg
  • 10Cole
  • 11Massey
  • 14Bruce
  • 18Roberts
  • 23Jones
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
4,477

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Walsall 0, Wigan Athletic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Wigan Athletic 3.

Foul by Devante Cole (Wigan Athletic).

Kieron Morris (Walsall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Devante Cole replaces Michael Jacobs.

Foul by Gary Roberts (Wigan Athletic).

Adam Chambers (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Jack Fitzwater.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Leahy (Walsall).

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Luke Leahy.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Gary Roberts replaces Jay Fulton.

Booking

Max Power (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Cheyenne Dunkley (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Dan Burn (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall).

Hand ball by Jon Guthrie (Walsall).

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. William Grigg replaces James Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Walsall. Florent Cuvelier replaces George Dobson.

James Vaughan (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jack Fitzwater (Walsall).

Delay in match Amadou Bakayoko (Walsall) because of an injury.

Hand ball by Kieron Morris (Walsall).

Foul by Ryan Colclough (Wigan Athletic).

Nicky Devlin (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left.

Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Chambers (Walsall).

Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Erhun Oztumer (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Walsall 0, Wigan Athletic 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, Walsall 0, Wigan Athletic 3.

Attempt blocked. Nick Powell (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Adam Chambers.

Nathan Byrne (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

