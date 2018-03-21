Walsall 0-3 Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic made light of their weekend FA Cup exit to get their League One automatic promotion campaign firmly into gear with a comfortable victory at Dean Keates' Walsall.

Three goals in nine first-half minutes ruined former Saddlers midfielder Keates' first game in charge back at Bescot.

Michael Jacobs' far-post finish, Jay Fulton's 20-yarder and Chey Dunkley's close-range effort did the job.

Wigan stay third, but are now just two points behind leaders Blackburn, with two games in hand.

Walsall's third successive home defeat keeps them just four points clear of trouble with eight games left.

The Latics made four changes from the side which lost Sunday's quarter-final to Southampton - and their rejigged line-up initially failed to knit, making a slow start.

But, once former Wolves winger Jacobs had tucked away Nick Powell's low cross for the opener on 31 minutes, there was no stopping them.

Four minutes later, Max Power's free kick was only half cleared and recalled midfielder Fulton latched onto the loose ball to drill home a powerful low shot.

And, on 40 minutes, Wigan were gifted a third goal when keeper Liam Roberts spilled Power's cross under pressure and big defender Dunkley pounced to find the net from close range.

Even with Walsall old boy Will Grigg coming off the bench for the Latics after the break, there was no further addition from the visitors' top scorer, with the job already done.