Steffi Jones: Germany sack women's head coach after SheBelieves Cup disappointment

Germany's 3-0 defeat to France at the SheBelieves Cup was also their heaviest in almost eight years

Germany have sacked their women's national team head coach Steffi Jones and appointed ex-international striker Horst Hrubesch as interim coach.

Jones, 45, departs after her side finished last in the recent SheBelieves Cup without winning a match.

Germany also did not make it past the quarter-finals at last year's Women's European Championships, a tournament they have won eight times.

"The team needed a new direction," said German FA president Reinhard Grindel.

Hrubesch a European champion in 1980 and World Cup runner-up in 1982 as a player with Germany, led the men's Under-21 team to a European title in 2009, while they won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The 66-year-old will take charge for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Slovenia in April.

"I have been following women's football for years and was at last year's Euro as well," Hrubesch said in a statement. "I am very happy to help out at this stage."

Jones, a dual German-United States citizen who played 111 times for Germany as a defender, replaced Silvia Neid in 2016, after Neid had won the Women's World Cup in 2007 and two European Championships in 2009 and 2013.