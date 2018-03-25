Durham Women v Everton Ladies
-
- From the section Women's Football
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.