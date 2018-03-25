Women's FA Cup: Sunderland Ladies 2-4 Manchester City Women (AET)

Scotland striker Jane Ross' two goals either side of the end of normal time turned the tie around

Women's FA Cup holders Manchester City needed extra time for the second round in a row but avoided a shock exit at fellow top-flight side Sunderland.

The league title hopefuls were heading out of the cup before Jane Ross' close-range 90th-minute equaliser saved them.

Victoria Williams had given the hosts a shock lead against the run of play, Demi Stokes levelled for City, but Lucy Staniforth restored the lead.

Ross and Ella Toone struck either side of half-time in extra time to win it.

Victory set up a semi-final at Women's Super League 1 leaders Chelsea on 15 April, which will see the two rivals meet in a major domestic semi-final for the fifth time since 2014.