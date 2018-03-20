Rochdale 0-2 Fleetwood Town

Match ends, Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2.
Fleetwood boosted their League Two survival hopes after they claimed a 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Rochdale.
Paddy Madden broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 63rd minute with substitute Jordy Hiwula making sure of the result with a goal a minute from time.
The result saw the Cod Army move two points clear of the relegation zone, where Rochdale remained - six points from safety.
Dale dominated possession for long periods of the game but rarely looked like breaking down a resolute Fleetwood defence.
And when the chance to hit the home side on the counter came, Fleetwood were clinical. Defender Ashley Eastham came close on the hour mark with a downward header on target, his effort turned away by Dale stopper Josh Lillis.
But the respite did not last long for Keith Hill's relegation-threatened side and they conceded in the 63rd minute. Kyle Dempsey was the architect, driving 30 yards into Dale territory before seeing his shot parried by Lillis, Madden then showed his poacher's instincts as he seized on the loose ball to head home the opener.
Alex Dobre and Brad Inman both saw shots blocked as Dale looked to turn up the pressure late on, but Alex Cairns in the Fleetwood goal was rarely tested.
And the visitors made the game safe in the 89th minute when Hiwula slotted home.
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 6McGahey
- 4McNulty
- 21DelaneySubstituted forDobreat 71'minutes
- 12Wiseman
- 10Camps
- 30KnottSubstituted forInmanat 72'minutes
- 27CannonSubstituted forKitchingat 61'minutes
- 16Done
- 7Humphrys
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Rafferty
- 14Rathbone
- 17Inman
- 19Davies
- 22Moore
- 32Kitching
- 33Dobre
Fleetwood
- 21Cairns
- 2Coyle
- 5Eastham
- 12Bolger
- 28Sowerby
- 6Pond
- 16Diagouraga
- 10McAlenySubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 75'minutes
- 8Dempsey
- 22HunterBooked at 38mins
- 17MaddenBooked at 37minsSubstituted forGrantat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 9Burns
- 11Grant
- 13Maguire
- 18Glendon
- 27Biggins
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 2,403
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2.
Attempt saved. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Mark Kitching (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bobby Grant (Fleetwood Town).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 2. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bobby Grant.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Bobby Grant replaces Paddy Madden.
Foul by Callum Camps (Rochdale).
Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt saved. Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Jimmy McNulty.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.
Attempt missed. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Conor McAleny.
Attempt missed. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Mihai-Alexandru Dobre (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Bradden Inman replaces Billy Knott.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Mihai-Alexandru Dobre replaces Ryan Delaney.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Toumani Diagouraga (Fleetwood Town).
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 1. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Josh Lillis.
Attempt saved. Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) header from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Harrison McGahey.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Mark Kitching replaces Andrew Cannon because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Callum Camps (Rochdale) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
Hand ball by Billy Knott (Rochdale).
Second Half
Second Half begins Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Rochdale 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Stephen Humphrys (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Matt Done (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.