Leyton Orient's Matchroom Stadium pitch is a handicap, says Justin Edinburgh

Torquay United's players celebrate Tuesday's win over Leyton Orient at the Matchroom Stadium

The state of Leyton Orient's pitch is making things difficult for the players, says manager Justin Edinburgh.

Orient's Matchroom Stadium pitch has deteriorated badly over the winter, with widespread patches of mud.

The O's were booed off after losing 1-0 at home to National League strugglers Torquay United, a result which saw them slip to 16th in the table.

"You'll find it hard to find a worse pitch than this," 48-year-old Edinburgh told BBC Radio London.

"It's a different game when you're at home - you're expected and demanded to push on - but it's hard enough to stand out on that pitch, let alone pass and take the game to the opposition."

Orient chief executive Danny Macklin admitted in February that a "lack of investment into pitch preparation and maintenance" was to blame and said "extensive pitch work" will be undertaken at the end of the season.

Edinburgh's side are eight points above the relegation zone, but have now gone seven games in all competitions without a win at home.

"We've got to take responsibility," he said. "Our fans turn up and pay good money, expecting us to win these games and we're not delivering.

"It's bitterly frustrating and disappointing. What we've got to understand is that the expectation is going to increase and we've got to be able to deal with that.

"People have got futures to play for."