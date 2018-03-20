Women's Champions League: Chelsea and Manchester City bid to make history

Chelsea and Manchester are currently the top two in the English women's top flight

Women's Champions League quarter-final first legs Date: Wednesday, 21 March Manchester City v Linkopings: 19:00 GMT kick-off Montpellier v Chelsea: 19:45 GMT kick-off Coverage: Live text commentary and match reports on the BBC Sport website

Chelsea Ladies and Manchester City Women will resume their European campaigns on Wednesday with their respective quarter-final first legs.

Progress for both sides would see two British clubs in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League for the first time in the competition's history.

Women's Super League One leaders Chelsea travel to Montpellier of France in Wednesday's first leg at 19:45 GMT.

Manchester City host Swedish league champions Linkopings at 19:00 GMT.

Both reverse legs will be held on the following Wednesday, 28 March.

Chelsea are bidding to reach the last four for the first time, while Manchester City were knocked out at the semi-final stage last season.

Team news

Chelsea will be without injured trio Anita Asante, Deanna Cooper and Karen Carney for Wednesday's first leg.

Manchester City midfielder Izzy Christiansen is suspended, having been booked twice in the competition so far this season.

England captain Steph Houghton remains a doubt for the Citizens, but midfielder Tessel Middag is back in contention for Nick Cushing's side, after 10 months out with a cruciate ligament injury.

City have added 16-year-old England youth international midfielder Jess Park to their squad for the last eight.

How they reached the quarter-finals

Domestic champions Manchester City and Chelsea qualified as England's only representatives in this season's Women's Champions League by finishing in the top two in the WSL in the 2016 summer campaign.

The London club eliminated German giants Bayern Munich in the last 32, progressing on away goals, before a 4-0 aggregate victory over Swedish outfit Rosengard in the last 16 in November.

Manchester City's campaign began with a 6-0 aggregate win over Austrian side St Polten in October, before easing past LSK Kvinner of Norway in the last 16.

Claire Emslie was on target in the first leg of Man City's last 16 tie

Manchester City and Scotland winger Claire Emslie told BBC Radio 5 live:

"These are the types of games you want to play in. It's a big, important game.

"We've done our homework on them [Linkopings]. They've dominated Swedish football for a while, but we'll be as prepared as possible.

"We're just concentrating on doing the basics right and performing on the night.

"We want to go one better than we did last year (in this competition) so we're hoping to get off to the best start."