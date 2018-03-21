Women's Champions League: Montpellier 0-2 Chelsea Ladies

Ji So-Yun (right) scored Chelsea's first goal shortly after half-time

Chelsea scored two away goals to take control of their Women's Champions League quarter-final with Montpellier.

The French side hit the woodwork twice in the first leg, but Ji So-yun's low finish and substitute Erin Cuthbert's header gave Chelsea a valuable win.

The result means Emma Hayes' side will reach the European semi-finals for the first time if they avoid defeat by more than a goal in 28 March's second leg.

It could have been better for Chelsea, but Ramona Bachmann struck the post.

Last season's French top-flight runners-up Montpellier began brightly, but the visitors' keeper Hedvig Lindahl turned Virginia Torrecilla's header onto the post.

After an even and relatively open first half, Chelsea made the breakthrough shortly after half-time as Ji slotted in from England striker Fran Kirby's neat through ball.

Scotland's Cuthbert was then introduced and made a quick impact, doubling the London club's advantage with a low, angled header from a corner.

The scoreline was somewhat harsh on Montpellier, who had more attempts on goal, but they were met by a dogged Chelsea defence who - after a slightly nervy start - dug in to move the Women's Super League One leaders a big step towards the last four.