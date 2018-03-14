Larne forward Thomas Stewart is hoping to win his third Irish Cup medal after firing the Championship club into the semi-finals.

Stewart's second-half header helped Larne upset Ballymena United in their quarter-final and book a date against Coleraine on Saturday, 31 March at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

"It just means so much to the players and the staff," said Stewart, who twice won the Irish Cup with Linfield.