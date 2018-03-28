Premier League and Football League: Ups & downs and European qualification

Manchester City were the first English team to book their place in Europe

BBC Sport outlines the battles for promotion and relegation - and the race for European qualification - in England and Scotland.

RECENT PROMOTIONS, RELEGATIONS, TITLES & QUALIFICATIONS

PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City clinched Champions League qualification on 12 March and will need a maximum of nine points from their last eight games to make sure of the Premier League title - fewer if their rivals slip up.

The top four teams will qualify for the group stage of next season's Champions League.

The fifth-placed team will enter the Europa League at the group stage, as will the FA Cup winners. Because Manchester City have already guaranteed their Champions League place, their Europa League place as EFL Cup winners reverts to the league, so the sixth-placed team will also enter the Europa League.

If the FA Cup is won by a team in the top six (and three of the four semi-finalists currently occupy top-six spots), the seventh-placed team will enter the Europa League. FA Cup runners-up are no longer eligible to enter Europe by virtue of being losing finalists.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to the Championship.

CHAMPIONSHIP

The top two teams will be promoted to the Premier League, with the next four entering the play-offs.

The bottom three teams will be relegated to League One.

LEAGUE ONE

The top two teams will be promoted to the Championship, with the next four entering the play-offs.

The bottom four teams will be relegated to League Two.

LEAGUE TWO

The top three teams will be promoted to League One, with the next four entering the play-offs.

The bottom two teams will be relegated to the National League.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

The National League champions will be promoted to League Two, with the next six teams entering the play-offs.

The fourth and seventh-placed teams will meet in the first round of the play-offs, with the winners facing the second-placed side. Also in the first round, the fifth and sixth-placed teams play off for the right to face the third-placed side in the semi-finals. The two semi-final winners meet in the final, with the winners of that game promoted to the EFL.

The bottom four teams will be relegated, and replaced by the champions and play-off winners of the National League North and South divisions.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

The Premiership will split in half after the 33rd round of games on 7-8 April, with the top six and the bottom six playing the other teams in their 'half' for a fourth and final time.

Five of the top six teams - Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Kilmarnock - are certain of finishing in the top six, while Dundee, Partick Thistle and Ross County are guaranteed to finish in the bottom six.

The champions will enter the Champions League at the first qualifying round. The second and third-placed sides will qualify for the Europa League first qualifying round, with the Scottish Cup winners joining at the second qualifying round.

The bottom side will be relegated to the Scottish Championship, while the 11th-placed side will face the winners of the Championship play-offs over two legs, with the losers condemned to a place in the second tier next season.

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP

The champions will be promoted to the Premiership.

The third and fourth-placed teams will meet in the first round of the play-offs, with the winners playing the division's second-placed team. Whoever emerges victorious from that two-legged encounter will face the second bottom side in the Premiership - again on a home and away basis - with a spot in the top flight the prize.

Leaders St Mirren are assured of at least a play-off place.

Bottom club Brechin City, without a win all season, had their relegation to League One confirmed on 24 March. The ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League One sides.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE ONE

The champions will be promoted to the Championship, while teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter a play-off with the ninth-placed Championship team.

The title looks set to be between Ayr United and Raith Rovers, who are both assured of at least a play-off place.

The bottom club will be relegated to League Two. The ninth-placed team will enter a play-off with three League Two sides.

SCOTTISH LEAGUE TWO

The champions will be promoted to League One, while teams finishing second, third and fourth will enter a play-off with the ninth-placed League One team.

The team finishing bottom - looking likely to be Cowdenbeath - will enter a play-off against a candidate club (the winner of a play-off between the Highland and Lowland League champions, or another eligible club nominated by the Scottish Football Association) for the final place in next season's League Two.