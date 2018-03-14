Daniel Candeias: Rangers winger signs contract extension

From the section

Daniel Candeias (right) scored in Rangers' 3-2 loss to Celtic, his sixth goal of the season

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has signed a contract extension that keeps him at Ibrox until 2020.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year deal when he joined from Benfica in a £700,000 move last summer.

Candeias is the fifth Rangers player to have extended his contract in recent weeks.

Defenders James Tavernier and Ross McCrorie, midfielder Josh Windass, and striker Alfredo Morelos have all signed longer deals.

Candeias scored in Rangers' 3-2 loss to Celtic on Sunday, his sixth goal of the season.

He also has seven assists in the Premiership, a total bettered only by Celtic's Moussa Dembele, Tavernier, Celtic's Scott Sinclair, Windass and Aberdeen's Ryan Christie.