Senegal to play South Korea in an international friendly

Senegal will play Poland, Colombia and Japan in Group H at the World Cup in Russia

Senegal will play South Korea in an international friendly on 11 June, the South Korea Football Association (KFA) has confirmed.

The match venue is yet to be decided.

Both nations will use the game as part of their preparations for this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

"We can confirm that on 11 June, we're playing with Senegal away from home," the KFA announced.

It will be the seventh time - all in friendlies - that the two countries have met at senior international level, with the West Africans winning three times, drawing twice and losing once.

Senegal see the Asians as similar opposition to Japan who they will play in Group H at the World Cup.

Their other warm-up fixtures will be against Uzbekistan in Morocco on 23 March, Bosnia and Herzegovina four days later in France, Luxembourg on 31 May and Croatia in Zagreb on 8 June.

At their first and only World Cup appearance in 2002, Senegal - led by then captain and now coach Aliou Cisse - reached the quarter-finals and beat a star-studded French side in the group stages.

This time around, they will have to get past Poland, Colombia and Japan in a tricky Group H of the tournament in Russia.

Senegal's sports minister, Matar Ba, has already challenged the Teranga Lions to become the first ever African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

The 2002 Africa Cup of Nations runners-up will begin their campaign against Poland on 19 June in Moscow before they play Japan on 24 June and then Colombia four days later.