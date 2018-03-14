Raith Rovers investigate claims fans made racist remarks against Ayr Utd player

Raith Rovers are investigating claims of racist remarks directed at Ayr United's Declan McDaid

Raith Rovers are investigating allegations that their supporters racially abused Ayr United midfielder Declan McDaid.

The Scottish League One club acted after an incident was noted by the referee during Ayr's 3-0 victory at Somerset Park last Saturday.

The comments came from the Railway End of the stadium, where the travelling support were located.

Raith condemned the abuse and vowed to identify those responsible.

"Raith Rovers FC condemn in the strongest possible terms any form of abuse of a racist nature, are committed to investigating this incident thoroughly, and identifying the person or persons responsible," they said on their website.