Ashley Williams: Defender to continue as Wales captain under Giggs

Williams scored the first goal of Wales' Euro 2016 quarter-final win against Belgium

Everton defender Ashley Williams is set to continue as Wales captain under new manager Ryan Giggs.

Giggs will today name his first Wales squad since being named as Chris Coleman's successor in January.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey are expected to be among those selected in a 23-man squad for the China Cup later this month.

Wales will play hosts China in one of two games in Nanning before facing either Uruguay or the Czech Republic.

Brentford's Wales Under-20s international centre-back Chris Mepham is also thought to be in line for his first senior call-up after impressing in his 14 matches this season.

Giggs is also expected to confirm the appointments of backroom staff, with former Manchester United colleague Albert Stuivenberg believed to be coming on board.

Wales at the 2018 China Cup Thursday, 22 March: China v Wales (China Cup) Monday, 26 March: Wales v Uruguay or Czech Republic (China Cup)

Stuivenberg has had spells as manager of Belgian First Division club Genk and the Netherlands under-17 and under-21 teams, as well as youth coach at Feyenoord and Al Jazira Club.

Former assistant manager Osian Roberts and goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts will retain roles in the new-look management team.

Manchester United's Head of Athletic Development Tony Strudwick is also set to replace Dr Ryland Morgans as Head of Performance.

The 44-year-old Giggs said at his unveiling as Wales manager that he was keen to strike a balance between stamping his own authority and keeping continuity with a team that has proven so successful in recent years.

Williams, 33, was appointed Wales skipper by Coleman in October 2012, leading the side during their historic run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

The 76-cap centre-back ruled out international retirement last autumn, despite admitting his 'devastation' at Wales' October defeat to the Republic of Ireland that ended hopes of qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Ryan Giggs was revealed as the new Wales manager on 15 January

Coleman turned down the chance of a new deal with Wales the following month, leaving the post after six years to take over at Championship club Sunderland.

Giggs signed a four-year deal to take the national post in January and is understood to have met and spoken to a number of senior players ahead of naming his first squad.

Wales will playing China at Nanning's 60,000 capacity Guangxi Sports Center stadium on 22 March before facing either Uruguay or Czech Republic at the same venue four days later.