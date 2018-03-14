Dylan McGeouch: Hibernian midfielder 'seeing best of myself' after Scotland call

Hibs manager Neil Lennon said Dylan McGeouch was "outstanding" in last Friday's win over Hearts

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch believes he is playing the best football of his career after receiving a Scotland call-up for the first time.

The 25-year-old joined the Edinburgh club on a permanent deal three years ago, after a season on loan.

McGeouch is one of six new faces in Alex McLeish's squad for forthcoming friendlies with Costa Rica and Hungary.

"I have had wee spells here and there but obviously I wasn't consistent enough with my game time," he said.

"Now I have got rid of the niggling injuries and put a good run together on the pitch, I am probably seeing the best of myself.

"It's great to finally get over that and get a consistent season, and hopefully I can kick on."

Hibs boss Neil Lennon believes McGeouch's call-up is "thoroughly merited" and "great news" for the player, his family and the club.

"He has had a stellar season and this tops it off really," Lennon said. "I'm very pleased with the progress Dylan has made.

"He has been one of the players of the season in Scotland. Last Friday [against Hearts] was one of a number of outstanding performances from him. He has played brilliantly in the majority of games.

"It's been a real mature season for him in all aspects of his game - away from football, around the training ground, as well as on the pitch.

"It is a real shot in the arm for Dylan from a personal point of view, and good for the profile of the club."

Hibs duo John McGinn and McGeouch are both in the Scotland squad for upcoming friendlies

McGeouch, who had spells with Celtic and Rangers as a youth, made 20 league appearances for Celtic over a four-year period before moving to Hibs on loan in the summer of 2014.

The following year he signed permanently and went on to play in the 2016 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers.

Injury restricted him to 18 league appearances last season as the Edinburgh side won the Championship to end a three-year absence from the top flight.

McGeouch has already made 35 appearances this term ahead of Friday's Premiership trip to face St Johnstone.

He is out of contract this summer, with talks ongoing over a new deal to keep him at Easter Road, and McGeouch says he would be more than happy to stay if agreement can be reached.

"Obviously I'm enjoying my time here," he added. "It's been great. I have had a lot of highs. Obviously winning the [Scottish] Cup and promotion, and this season as well, fighting for second or third place.

"It's been a great season and a great spell I have had. Obviously I need to look after myself and get the best deal for myself at this time in my career, but talks are ongoing so let's see what happens."