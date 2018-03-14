Jack Wilshere: Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger still wants midfielder to stay

Arsene Wenger remains hopeful Jack Wilshere will stay at the club

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated he wants to keep England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is yet to commit his future to the club.

Wilshere will be a free agent at the end of June, when the five-and-a-half-year deal he signed in 2012 expires.

Wenger says the club offered the 26-year-old a new deal earlier this year, but are unwilling to better the terms.

"On my side, nothing has changed. Jack will be free at the end of the season," said Wenger.

"We have made a proposal to him and I want him to stay and be linked with the club for the future. I hope he will do it."

It is understood Wilshere has been offered a contract worth less than his current deal, but heavily incentivised because of his injury record.

After spending last season on loan at Bournemouth he has made 30 appearances for Arsenal in 2017-18.

Speaking in December, Wilshere said he wanted to remain at the club he joined at the age of nine, and said a deal could be agreed within "a couple of weeks".

"I definitely want to be here," he said. "I want to help Arsenal get to where they should be."

Meanwhile, Wenger hopes Wilshere forces his way back into Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"The vibes I get are positive," he said. "I believe he has a good chance to be in there.

"We have to leave that to Gareth Southgate. I have enough to do with my job."