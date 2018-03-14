Arsenal v AC Milan

Aaron Ramsey scored Arsenal's second goal against AC Milan in the San Siro during the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Europa League tie

Arsenal have Shkodran Mustafi available for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second-leg match against AC Milan.

The 25-year-old Germany defender is fit after limping out of Sunday's win over Watford with a groin problem.

Hector Bellerin (knee) and Nacho Monreal (back) are also in contention but Alexandre Lacazette (knee) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) remain out.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible, Danny Welbeck is expected to lead the line for Arsenal.

Best chance of a Champions League return

Recent results in the Premier League have left the Gunners 12 points adrift of the top four, and midfielder Aaron Ramsey admits winning the Europa League represents the club's best hope of returning to the Champions League next season.

Goals from Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have ensured Arsenal start the game with a healthy 2-0 lead from the first leg in Italy.

However, the Wales international stressed there is no room for complacency against Gennaro Gattuso's team.

"It's a massive opportunity for us so it's something we've got to be prepared to give everything for to try to achieve," Ramsey said.

"This game is very important for us and our season. We saw how good they are, we can't take our foot off the gas.

"It's important we treat it as 0-0 and go out there for the win."

The Rossoneri have travelled to London without full-backs Davide Calabria (calf) and Ignazio Abate (muscle injury).

Gattuso is already without first-choice right-back Andrea Conti and on-loan Sunderland forward, Fabio Borini, may be asked to fill in.

The seven-time Champions League winners were already without their first-choice right-back Andrea Conti (knee).

Andre Silva is also expected to challenge Patrick Cutrone, 20, for a starting berth after scoring his first Serie A goal for the club, a late winner, in their 1-0 win over Genoa on Sunday.