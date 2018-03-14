Antonio Conte: Chelsea boss 'proud' of players despite Champions League exit

Lionel Messi hit his 100th Champions League goal to consign Chelsea to a 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said his side "have no regrets" after exiting the Champions League with a 3-0 defeat by Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Two goals from Lionel Messi plus one from Ousmane Dembele - his first in a Barcelona shirt - helped the Spanish giants to a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Defeat damages Chelsea's chances of Champions League football next season, with Conte's side now needing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"They gave everything," he said.

Messi's second goal on the night took the Argentina forward to 100 in the Champions League.

While Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record with 117, Messi reached three figures in 14 games fewer.

"Across the two legs, Messi made the difference," said Conte. "We are talking about the best player in the world.

"He scores 60 goals every season - he is a super top player. Barcelona were very clinical tonight."

Sixteen become eight... This season's Champions League quarter-finalists are: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Roma and Sevilla. The draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland at 11:00 GMT on Friday - and you can follow it live on the BBC Sport website and app.

Chelsea led for 13 minutes of the first leg and hit the woodwork four times over the two matches.

N'Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso both went close in the Nou Camp, before Antonio Rudiger headed against the bar in the closing moments.

The Blues also had appeals for a penalty waved away when Alonso went down inside the area under a challenge from Gerard Pique.

"We didn't deserve to lose 3-0," said Conte. "We were a bit unlucky.

"I think we created many chances but we didn't take them."

More to follow.