Chelsea settle Stamford Bridge redevelopment dispute

The redeveloped Stamford Bridge will be Europe's most expensive stadium at £1bn

Chelsea can start work on a new £1bn stadium at Stamford Bridge after settling a dispute with a neighbour who objected to the construction.

The Crosthwaite family took out an injunction in May 2017, saying the expansion to 60,000 seats would block light into their home.

In January, Hammersmith and Fulham Council passed a motion to prevent the injunction blocking the plans.

The club said on Wednesday they have reached an agreement with the family.

Chelsea expect to be playing at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2019-20 season and will be forced to play at an alternative venue - likely to be Wembley Stadium - for up to four years during construction.