Alec Mudimu: Cefn Druids midfielder's Zimbabwe call-up

"Unbelievable." That's how Alec Mudimu describes the prospect of swapping the Welsh Premier League for international football later this month.

The 22-year-old Cefn Druids midfielder has been called up by Zimbabwe's national side for a four nation tournament in Zambia.

"I was shell shocked for 10 seconds. I couldn't even breathe, it was such a surprise," Mudimu said of his selection by the Warriors.

"It's not every day that you get a national team manager calling you saying that you've been selected for national duty.

"My sister and my grandmother were in tears.

"It was an emotional moment and it brings such joy to me knowing I've brought such pride to my family back home."

Harare-born Mudimu left Zimbabwe for the UK when he was "five or six-years-old" and having lived in Hertfordshire and London now lives in north Manchester.

"My family keep me updated with what's going on in Zimbabwe," the youth worker said.

"I know some coaches and a few players down there so know enough to get me through.

"I think we've got a squad more than capable of winning the tournament but we've got to be at the races straight away."

Mudimu has had trials with Fleetwood Town and Rochdale

Zimbabwe face hosts Zambia in the semi-final of a four nation tournament in Ndola on 22 March before a second game - a final or third place play-off - against South Africa or Angola on 25 March.

Bradford City's Adam Chicksen and fellow defender Cliff Moyo of FC Halifax Town are also in coach Sunday Chidzwambwa's 20-man squad.

Mudimu's call up has come in his first season with Wrexham-based Cefn Druids, who qualified for the Welsh Premier League's top six for the first time at the season's halfway stage.

Impressive performances for Druids this season have brought him to the attention of a number of Football League clubs.

League One sides Fleetwood Town and Rochdale invited him for trials and Mudimu feels he has benefited from those experiences.

"You play with some incredible players and I'll use what I've learnt," said Mudimu, who has also played for Stalybridge Celtic and Northwich Victoria.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play at the highest level possible and if anything happens then that's a bonus.

"But at this moment in time my focus is solely on international duty and then coming back to Cefn Druids and doing a job here."

Druids manager Huw Griffiths signed Mudimu at the start of the season from Stockport Town having followed his progress for a number of years.

Although Druids will be without Mudimu for their Welsh Premier League game at champions The New Saints on Sunday, 25 March, Griffiths is pleased with international recognition for the player.

"It's a great achievement for the boy," said Griffiths, now in his second spell in charge of the club.

"Alec's worked hard and he wants to learn, he wants to listen.

Alec Mudimu is the second Cefn Druids player to get an international call-up in recent weeks. Team-mate Naim Arsan has been selected for Wales C to face their England counterparts in Barry on 20 March.

"He came here with all the attributes but was a nobody. From what he's done and what he's achieved he's come on leaps and bounds.

"It's a great honour for him, it's a great honour for his family and as a football club we're delighted.

"We're the oldest club in Wales and we have the privilege of having an international footballer in our ranks now."