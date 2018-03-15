Motherwell: Craig Tanner out for up to six months with 'freak' knee injury

Tanner has scored nine goals and provided eight assists for Motherwell this season

Motherwell forward Craig Tanner is facing between four and six months out after damaging his knee in training.

The 23-year-old, who has scored nine goals in his debut season at Fir Park, needs surgery on his patella tendon.

"It was a freak incident that happened with nobody near him as he tried a cross-field pass," explained manager Stephen Robinson.

"He's an important part of our set-up and we'll give him all the support he needs as he works his way back."