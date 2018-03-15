Champions League: Chelsea fans 'hurt' at Nou Camp before Barcelona game

Chelsea lost the game 3-0 at the Nou Camp

Chelsea have been "made aware of incidents" outside Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium before Wednesday's game in which "a number of fans were hurt".

Videos on social media shows clashes between fans and security before the Champions League last-16 second leg.

Mossos d'Esquadra - the Catalan police force - told BBC Sport they have not received reports of any incidents.

Chelsea have asked fans to contact them about their "experiences" of arriving at the stadium.

"We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt," said the club.

"We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of [their] arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities."