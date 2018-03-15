Torquay United to remain full-time even if relegated, says owner Clarke Osborne

Clarke Osborne bought Torquay United at the end of 2016 from a consortium of local businesspeople

Torquay United owner Clarke Osborne says the club will remain full-time even if they are relegated next season.

The Gulls are third from bottom of the National League and six points from safety with nine games to go.

"The club will remain full-time and fully professional, and will be funded for promotion," said Osborne in a statement released by the club.

Osborne has come under criticism from supporters over his plans to build a new stadium and lack of communication.

The businessman, who is the sole director of the club, is yet to do a broadcast interview or address any fans' meetings.

"We have invested into a new youth system, stadium upgrades, the reorganisation and strengthening of management and systems, and the background work for major redevelopment of a new stadium and academy," he added in his statement.

"This is not a plan for moving down a league and going part-time, this is a plan for the long-term sustainable success of Torquay United.

"There is constant speculation over my motivation and commitment to a club that is over two hours away and in a town where I have no other current or historic business interests.

"The simple answer, which I will repeat and take the risk of being boring, is that a friend asked me to help and took me to Torquay to look at the club and meet the board.

"I am a fan of football, still excited by the opportunities of building a leisure business and was enthralled by the history and people involved. I was happy to help and the rest is history, as they say."

Torquay boss wants to keep Romaine

Elliott Romain joined Dagenham and Redbridge in March last year

Meanwhile, Torquay boss Gary Owers says he wants to keep striker Elliott Romaine at the club next season, even if they are relegated from the National League.

Romaine has scored three goals in seven games since joining on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge in January.

The 26-year-old netted winners at Maidenhead and Leyton Orient, while his strike at Macclesfield earned the Gulls a point in a 1-1 draw.

"We're making big, big noises to try to get him to stay here," Owers said.

"Anyone that comes in and scores goals will interest other clubs, but I really think that he's enjoyed living in the area and he's enjoyed being part of what we're trying to do, which is fighting for survival."

The Gulls face a key game on Saturday at Solihull Moors, who are five points and one place above Torquay.

And while Owers hopes his side can claw back the six-point gap between themselves and safety, he has already started planning for next season.

"We're trying to build a squad, that's the aim of the game, we're not going to leave anything to the last minute," the 49-year-old added.

"We have to plan for the future whatever happens, we can't just wait until the last minute and react to whatever situation we find ourselves in.

"What I want to do, and I haven't been able to do it, is develop my own culture with my own players."