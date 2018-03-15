Mavinga demands answers on DR Congo squad omission

Chris Mavinga has played only twice for DR Congo and wants to return to the squad

DR Congo's Chris Mavinga has demanded an explanation from coach Florent Ibenge after his latest omission from the squad.

The Toronto FC defender had hoped to return for the friendly against Tanzania later this month.

Mavinga has been sensational in the Concacaf Champions League this season.

In an angry outburst on Twitter, the 26-year-old said he wants a detailed explanation for his omission from the 26-man squad announced on Tuesday.

"Go on coach Florent Ibenge, answer me on the phone and tell me what is happening?" the former Liverpool youth player and Rennes star wrote.

"I miss the national team; I really hope to come back very soon."

He has played only twice for the Leopards, under Ibenge, back in 2015 and has been frustrated in his desire to return.

Ibenge has refused to engage the former France youth international on social media, while his silence and the player's reaction has divided opinion among the fans.

But a disappointed Mavinga quickly sought to clarify the situation on Twitter by insisting that he was committed to the Leopards.

"The reactions of some Congolese people make me laugh - they are the first to complain when a bi-national player ignores a call-up and also the first to criticise a bi-national who shows his love and respect for his country of origins and national colours."

"I'm proud to be the son of a Congolese father."

Two-time African champions DR Congo will play Tanzania in a friendly on 27 March in Dar Es Salaam.

Born in Meaux, Mavinga represented France at different youth levels before switching allegiance in 2015 to his father's country, for whom he made his debut against Iraq in a March friendly that year.