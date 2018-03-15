Neil Lennon: Three-match touchline ban for Hibs manager

Referee Kevin Clancy sent Neil Lennon off at Rugby Park

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has been given a three-game touchline ban after his recent dismissal at Kilmarnock.

Lennon was cited for misconduct at a match and criticism of officials in the wake of last month's 2-2 draw.

A further two-match suspension will be imposed if he breaches the misconduct rules again this season.

The 46-year-old reacted angrily to his sending-off and later disparaged referee Kevin Clancy and the standard of officiating in Scotland.

His remarks led to a censure, with the ban centred on his behaviour in the dugout.

Following the Scottish FA charge, the 46-year-old said he regretted his reaction to the sending off.

Lennon was outraged by the award of a penalty to the hosts, who scored from it to level a game Hibs had led 2-0.

In his post-match interview he said it was a "scandalous decision" and complained: "We should be able to send referees off for their performances, instead of managers."

Hibs visit St Johnstone on Friday, with home games against Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies to follow.