Ashley Barnes: Burnley striker extends deal at Turf Moor

Ashley Barnes (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Everton with Chris Wood

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes insists he is "still learning" after signing a new deal at Turf Moor.

Barnes' original contract was due to expire at the end of next season but he is now set to stay until June 2021.

The 28-year-old becomes the fifth Burnley player to sign a new deal since the start of the season.

He follows Ireland internationals Stephen Ward and Kevin Long, and latest England recruits Nick Pope and James Tarkowski, by extending his deal.

"I think I am playing some of my best football, but I've still got a lot to come," said Barnes.

"I'm still learning. I learn every day on the training ground."

Barnes has been crucial to Burnley's success this season and the striker has scored seven goals so far, including one in each of his last three appearances.

He added: "The club is only going in one direction and that's up and I'm privileged to be part of it.

"Come the end of season who knows where we'll be and if we can still be where we are now that would be huge credit to all the lads."

Barnes is eligible to represent Austria through a grandparent born in the country, although the Bath-born forward is yet to break into the international scene at senior level.