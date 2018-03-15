World Cup-bound Tunisia still top in Africa

Tunisian fans are heading to the World Cup in June

Tunisia are still ranked the best team in Africa by Fifa who named their monthly rankings on Thursday.

The Carthage Eagles, African champions in 2004, have been top since dethroning Senegal in January.

Burkina Faso were the biggest movers by points in the whole rankings, as the West Africans gained 21 points.

Africa's five World Cup teams - Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia - are ranked among the top seven sides on the continent.

African rankings (global position in brackets):