Swindon Town bring in defender Ryan McGivern and assistant boss Brian Horton

Ryan McGivern has won 25 senior international caps for Northern Ireland since 2008

Swindon Town have signed free agent Ryan McGivern on a short-term deal until the end of the season, following his exit from Northampton in January.

The Northern Ireland defender, 28, had spells at Port Vale and Shrewsbury prior to his 2017 move to the Cobblers.

He becomes the first signing made by new boss Phil Brown, who has appointed Brian Horton as his assistant manager.

Former Manchester City manager Horton, 69, previously worked with Brown at Hull City, Preston and Southend.

Brian Horton has been Phil Brown's number two three times before, at Hull City, Preston and Southend

Horton, a midfielder for Port Vale, Brighton, Luton and Hull in his playing days, went on to manage Hull, Brighton and Vale, as well as Oxford United, Huddersfield Town and Macclesfield Town, taking charge of more than 1,000 English league games.

"It was a choice of bringing another coach in or a man with experience in that position," said Brown. "I went for Brian because we already have Matty Taylor on board, who will have a foot in both camps now, in terms of playing and coaching."

McGivern could be involved for ninth-placed Swindon in Saturday's League Two trip to Cambridge United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.