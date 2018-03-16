Women's FA Cup quarter-finals: Third-tier Charlton travel to 14-time winners Arsenal

Arsenal lifted their fifth Continental Tyres Cup [League Cup] on Wednesday

Charlton are "happy as underdogs" as they face record 14-time Women's FA Cup winners Arsenal in Sunday's quarter-finals, vice-captain Grace Coombs says.

Third-tier part-timers Charlton are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the cup, and the only team from below Women's Super League's One and Two.

The Addicks are top of the Women's Premier League Southern Division.

"We haven't been underdogs many times this season, so it's a bit of a new one this weekend," Coombs told BBC Sport.

"It's nice to feel not under too much pressure. We're a bit nervous but really excited to see what we can do do, against some of the best players in England and Europe.

"We always have belief that we're going to score goals, so it'll be about providing the right balls through, working hard and sticking to our plan."

Charlton's squad includes a prison officer as well as teachers and others commuting large distances to get to training from day-jobs.

In contrast, full-time Arsenal - third in WSL 1 - have four The Netherlands internationals, including striker Vivianne Miedema, whose goal won Wednesday's Continental Tyres Cup final against Manchester City.

That result ended Women's Champions League quarter-finalists City's bid for a quadruple of trophies this term.

'Everyone's dream is to get to Wembley' - Reay

Melanie Reay's Sunderland also reached the quarter-finals last season

On Sunday, Women's FA Cup holders City travel to Melanie Reay's top-flight side Sunderland in the FA Cup, bidding to bounce straight back.

"They're flourished with senior internationals," Lady Black Cats boss Reay told BBC Sport. "So we're not deluded, it'll be a tough ask.

"The bridge between us and the big four is a big jump, but we've had wins over Reading, Yeovil, Birmingham City, Bristol City. That's real progress for the team.

"It's everyone's dream to get to Wembley. To get to the quarter-finals is a good achievement but now we're more determined than ever to get further."

Just three points and one place behind Sunderland in WSL 1 are Everton, who travel to second-tier Durham on Sunday.

Forward Chloe Kelly says the Toffees - runners-up as recently as 2014 and winners in 2010 - do not want to be complacent.

'We need to show our class'

Chloe Kelly has played 41 times for England at youth international level

"We know it will be a physical game," the 20-year-old said. "We have studied Durham this week, watching videos. They're a physical side with lots of attacking threats.

"We don't want to get complacent and the FA cup is a massive thing for Everton football club. The coaching staff have really reminded us of that I the past couple of weeks.

"We want to push on and be a big club so we need to show our class at Durham this weekend."

Sunday's final last-eight tie sees Liverpool host WSL 1 leaders Chelsea, who won the cup in 2015.

Quarter-final winners will receive £4,000 in prize money and a place in Sunday, 15 April's last four, the draw for which will be carried out on BBC Radio 5 live on Monday at 07:45 GMT.

Both semi-finals will be broadcast live on the BBC, with one tie (12:30 BST) on the Red Button and the latter (15:30) on BBC Two.

The final will be held at Wembley on Saturday, 5 May (17:30 BST kick-off), live on BBC One.

Women's FA Cup quarter-final fixtures

All 14:00 GMT on Sunday:

Sunderland Ladies v Manchester City Women

Liverpool Ladies v Chelsea Ladies

Arsenal v Charlton Athletic Women

Durham Women v Everton Ladies

