Aitor Karanka: Nottingham Forest boss sure of Evangelos Marinakis support

Manager Aitor Karanka says he shares a winning mentality with Evangelos Marinakis and has had unwavering backing from the Nottingham Forest owner since taking over in January.

Ex-Middlesbrough boss Karanka, 44, only won one of his first eight games.

But a much-changed side has since gone six games unbeaten in the Championship.

"I have good contact with Mr Marinakis. He's passionate about football and very supportive, even in difficult moments," Karanka told BBC Nottingham Sport.

"When you are not in the place you expected to be, to have the owner's, the chairman's the crowd's support, and everybody's support is amazing for me because that is the only way to keep going.

"He is almost like me. He doesn't understand football without winning so he is about winning and being successful.

"For him to not win one game is a failure. When we have discussions it is about winning; it is about the future, the next game not the past."

'I felt there were people not committed'

Forest brought in a total of 10 new faces during the January transfer window and the new manager and new-look line-up has brought a renewed optimism to the club.

The Reds are 16 points adrift of the play-off places and have no realistic chance of reaching the top six.

But Karanka is happy with the progress being made.

"When I wanted to change 10 players the owner was ready," Karanka added.

"When I arrived, the second game against Wolves was amazing, but the following game against Preston was a nightmare. For me the key moment was the Preston game because it was before the transfer market and we could change a few things - almost everything.

"The following game against Burton I could feel a team on the pitch.

"To be successful you need to be committed and you need to have committed people in every single area of the club, not just on the pitch. It is impossible if you don't work hard. I felt we needed to change because I felt there were people who weren't committed."

Forest thumped QPR 5-2 last month, the most goals they have scored in a match this season

Karanka, Forest's 10th full-time manager since Billy Davies' dismissal in June 2011, added: "I didn't have any doubt I had chosen the right club. After two months here I still think the same.

"It was true the first month was really tough because I didn't expect to suffer as I was suffering but everything takes time and now people are realising we are better.

"This club and this crowd deserves to be at the top level."