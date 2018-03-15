Lennart Thy: VVV-Venlo striker to miss PSV game to donate stem cells

Lennart Thy is on loan at VVV-Venlo from Werder Bremen

VVV-Venlo striker Lennart Thy will miss Saturday's Eredivisie clash with PSV Eindhoven so he can donate stem cells to try and help a leukaemia patient.

The 26-year-old German, who is on loan at the top-flight Dutch club from Werder Bremen, is a DNA match.

He will donate blood so doctors can generate stem cells for a transplant, which if successful can cure acute leukaemia.

Thy, who joined the donor register seven years ago, has missed training this week and will return after the weekend.

"Last week it turned out that Thy has a full DNA match with a patient and the player decided to co-operate and donate blood," said VVV.

"The chance of a full DNA match is remarkably small, which is the reason why the situation is so very special."