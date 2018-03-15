Dundee's Neil McCann & St Johnstone's Zander Clark charged with misconduct

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone: Emotions spill over after final whistle at Dens Park

Dundee manager Neil McCann and St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark have been charged for "excessive misconduct" by the Scottish FA.

The charges relate to their post-match behaviour when tempers flared after St Johnstone's 4-0 victory at Dens Park last weekend.

Players and staff from both clubs left their respective technical areas following the final whistle.

Their disciplinary hearing will take place on 29 March.

After the Premiership game, St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright said it was "disappointing" McCann "picked a row" with Saints staff.

McCann, however, insisted "it was handbags, to be honest".