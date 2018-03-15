Gary McSheffrey: Grimsby Town sign veteran forward until end of season

Gary McSheffrey helped Scunthorpe win promotion from League Two in 2013-14

Grimsby Town have signed former Coventry, Birmingham and Scunthorpe forward Gary McSheffrey on a deal until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old was a free agent after leaving National League side Eastleigh in November.

He could make his debut for the Mariners in Saturday's trip to Lincoln.

"(Manager) Michael Jolley invited me to come in and train and I'm pleased to get something done," he told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I had been training with Doncaster prior to coming here and played a couple of reserve games. Nothing replaces playing matches but I'd like to think I can get up to the speed of things pretty quickly.

"I'm coming in fresh and not really thinking about what has gone on here before. I can try to give a bit of a confidence boost to the lads around me."

