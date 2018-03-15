Danny Williams: Huddersfield Town midfielder ruled out for rest of season

Danny Williams joined Huddersfield from Reading in July 2017

Huddersfield midfielder Danny Williams will miss the rest of the season with a fractured fibula.

The 29-year-old was injured in training and will have surgery on Friday.

The USA international and former Reading player has made 24 appearances for the Terriers this season, scoring once.

"He's adapted well to football in the Premier League and has been in some great form for us recently," boss David Wagner told the club website.