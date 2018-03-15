Gareth Bale: Real Madrid star to play full part for Wales in China - Giggs

Gareth Bale was the world's most expensive footballer when he joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for £85m in 2013

Gareth Bale will play a full part in Wales' China Cup campaign despite his Champions League commitments with Real Madrid, says Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

Wales will play two matches in the four-team tournament in Nanning on 22 March and 26 March.

Bale, 28, is in the squad and, although club side Real are out of the La Liga title race, they have a Champions League quarter-final on 3 or 4 April.

"All players that go out are preparing for playing both games," Giggs said.

"But you have to be sensible as well. If players get a knock when they are on tour and we feel it's better they go back, they will go back early.

"There are players for who it is an ideal trip for them to get games and minutes under their belt - and it is for Gareth.

"He's started the majority of Real's league games recently, but he was on the bench for the two Champions League games.

"I was at the first game [against Paris St Germain] where he came on and did well in the last 20 or 25 minutes, and there is a case with a lot of the players where they need games."

Ryan Giggs was revealed as the new Wales manager on 15 January

Giggs named a 26-man squad for the tournament - his first games in charge - but is without Arsenal playmaker Aaron Ramsey and West Brom forward Hal Robson-Kanu, while Reading midfielder David Edwards has retired from international football.

Wales begin their campaign when they play hosts China at Nanning's Guangxi Sports Center on Thursday, 22 March.

They will then meet either the Czech Republic or Uruguay in a third-place play-off or in the final - and the former Manchester United and Wales star has targeted a winning start to his reign.

"Even if it's the China Cup, you want to win something," Giggs said.

"My first trophy was the League Cup in 1992 and it's what it gives. I want that feeling of winning and achieving something.

"You don't want to be stood at the other side of the pitch watching another team lift the trophy.

"Winning any game or trophy gives you a lift. We go there because we want to win it, we don't want to just make up the numbers."